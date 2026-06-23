The Best Deals On 4k & Blu-ray Movies During Prime Day

Some of the best deals found in Movies & TV during Prime Day

Want to grab some cheap 4k Blu-rays for your home media collection? This year’s Prime Day is offering up to 63% off select titles during the four day sale that runs from June 23 through June 26, 2026.

Some of these titles are even multi-format editions, with Blu-ray, DVD, and/or Digital Copies. Here are the best deals we found during day one:

Some of the stock is limited and the deals may end at any time, so head over to the Movies & TV Show Prime Deals!