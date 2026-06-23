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The Best Deals On 4k & Blu-ray Movies During Prime Day

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By DealFinder
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prime day deals on 4k Blu-ray movies
Some of the best deals found in Movies & TV during Prime Day

Want to grab some cheap 4k Blu-rays for your home media collection? This year’s Prime Day is offering up to 63% off select titles during the four day sale that runs from June 23 through June 26, 2026.

Some of these titles are even multi-format editions, with Blu-ray, DVD, and/or Digital Copies. Here are the best deals we found during day one:

  • Rome: The Complete Series Blu-ray (63% off) $20.49 Prime Deal
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray (63% off) $24.99 Prime Deal
  • Shin Godzilla 4k UHD/BD (60% off) $13.99 Prime Deal
  • The Jet Li Collection 4k UHD (59% off) $53.49 Prime Deal
  • Mr. Robot: The Complete Series Blu-ray (54% off) $29.99 Prime Deal
  • Predator 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital (49% off) $29.99 Prime Deal
  • The Matrix 4-Film Déjà vu Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray (47% off) $32.99 Prime Deal
  • Supergirl: The Complete Series (45% off) $49.99 Prime Deal
  • One Battle After Another 4k UHD/Digital (44% off) $14.99 Prime Deal
  • Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital (44% off) $56.49 Prime Deal
  • Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital (35% off) $54.99) Prime Deal
  • Friends: The Complete Collection 4k UHD (31% off) $63.49 Prime Deal

Some of the stock is limited and the deals may end at any time, so head over to the Movies & TV Show Prime Deals!

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