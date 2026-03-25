Home4k Blu-rayGOAT Release Dates & Details On Disc & Streaming In Digital
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GOAT Release Dates & Details On Disc & Streaming In Digital

HD Report
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GOAT digital poster wide
GOAT (2026) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Sony Pictures’ GOAT premiered in US theaters on Feb. 13 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital for streaming or download on March 24, 2026. Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on May 5, 2026.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition of GOAT includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray. And, each Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a Digital Copy as well as Exclusive Bonus Features.

Blu-ray Exclusive Extras

  • Easter Egg Replay
  • Animal Aesthetic: The Style of GOAT
  • Make Your Own Pick & Roll Pizza Bites with Ayesha Curry
  • Deleted Scene with Filmmaker Intro

Extras

  • Game Recognizes Game: Making GOAT
  • All-Star Line-Up: Meet the Cast & Characters
  • Courts Come Alive
  • “Mention Me” by CORTIS Lyric Video
  • “I’m Good” by Jelly Roll Lyric Video

GOAT is priced $38.05 (List: $49.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $31.99 on Blu-ray, and $26.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, GOAT is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $24.99 (Purchase) from digital services such as Apple TV and Prime Video.

4k Blu-ray

GOAT 4k Blu-ray
GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

GOAT Blu-ray
GOAT (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

GOAT DVD
GOAT (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-ManTM: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

Summary: A small goat with big dreams gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball, a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

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