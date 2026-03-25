GOAT Release Dates & Details On Disc & Streaming In Digital

GOAT (2026) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Sony Pictures’ GOAT premiered in US theaters on Feb. 13 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital for streaming or download on March 24, 2026. Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on May 5, 2026.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition of GOAT includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray. And, each Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a Digital Copy as well as Exclusive Bonus Features.

Blu-ray Exclusive Extras

Easter Egg Replay

Animal Aesthetic: The Style of GOAT

Make Your Own Pick & Roll Pizza Bites with Ayesha Curry

Deleted Scene with Filmmaker Intro

Extras

Game Recognizes Game: Making GOAT

All-Star Line-Up: Meet the Cast & Characters

Courts Come Alive

“Mention Me” by CORTIS Lyric Video

“I’m Good” by Jelly Roll Lyric Video

GOAT is priced $38.05 (List: $49.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $31.99 on Blu-ray, and $26.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, GOAT is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $24.99 (Purchase) from digital services such as Apple TV and Prime Video.

4k Blu-ray

GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

GOAT (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

GOAT (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-ManTM: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

Summary: A small goat with big dreams gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball, a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.