All the President’s Men 4k Restoration Still Doesn’t Have A Release Date

Warner Bros.’ All the President’s Men (1976) 4k restoration is expected sometime in early 2026, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the film that won four Academy Awards and was nominated for eight Oscars total including Best Picture.

The movie has been packaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment with artwork on the cover and reverse (pending confirmation), inside spread, and 4k disc.

We don’t expect the 4k Blu-ray (or Digital 4k option) to arrive as late as April, 2026 (the month the movie premiered in theater in 1976). But, it would make sense for the upgrade to be available in early Q1 2026.

All the President’s Men (1976) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is list priced $45.12 on Amazon and $45.49 at Walmart. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features