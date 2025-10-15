Classic TV Series Bewitched Is Streaming On Hulu In 4k

Classic TV series Bewitched is now streaming on Hulu in 4k. The long-running show premiered in 1964 and ran through 1972 on ABC, for a total of 254 episodes over 8 seasons.

Seasons 1 through 2 of Bewitched (74 episodes) were filmed and presented in black and white. The show switched to color for seasons 3 through 8 (180 episodes), as color television became more common and popular in the mid-1960s.

Bewitched was created by Sol Saks and Directed by William Asher. The show stars Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha and Dick York as Darrin Stephens.

All 8 seasons of Bewitched were just released on Blu-ray in a 22-disc set from Mill Creek Entertainment.