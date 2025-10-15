Home4kClassic TV Series Bewitched Is Streaming On Hulu In 4k
Classic TV Series Bewitched Is Streaming On Hulu In 4k

Classic TV series Bewitched is now streaming on Hulu in 4k. The long-running show premiered in 1964 and ran through 1972 on ABC, for a total of 254 episodes over 8 seasons.

Seasons 1 through 2 of Bewitched (74 episodes) were filmed and presented in black and white. The show switched to color for seasons 3 through 8 (180 episodes), as color television became more common and popular in the mid-1960s.

Bewitched was created by Sol Saks and Directed by William Asher. The show stars Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha and Dick York as Darrin Stephens.

All 8 seasons of Bewitched were just released on Blu-ray in a 22-disc set from Mill Creek Entertainment.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD & Blu-ray With Digital Copies
