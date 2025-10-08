HomeBlu-ray DiscFreakier Friday Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Coming...
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Freakier Friday Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Coming Soon

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Freakier Friday digital poster lrg
Freakier Friday (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Disney’s Freakier Friday (2025) is now available for streaming or download in digital formats (Premiering 10/7/25). And, the movie will soon release in disc formats including a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo and single-disc DVD on November 11, 2025.

Bonus features include ten deleted scenes, three featurettes, and “Baby” music video with lyrics. The Blu-ray combo edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Freakier Friday (2025) in Digital is priced $24.99 (Rent) or $29.99 (Buy) on Prime Video. The Blu-ray combo edition is list priced $40.99 and the DVD $34.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
    • Trevor’s New Song
    • Extended Dance Lesson
    • Anna Cancels Wedding
    • Pickleball Team Announcements
    • Beta Girl Backs Up Lily
    • Intensity Of The V’s
    • Blake Doesn’t Like What She Hears
    • Malibu
    • Eric Reads Tess’s Books
    • School Pickup
  • Featurettes:
    • Making Things Freakier – More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles.
    • Where Were You When… – Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic.
    • Flashback Friday – This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel.
  • “Baby” Lyric Music Video – Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.
Freakier Friday Blu-ray
Freakier Friday (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Freakier Friday DVD
Freakier Friday (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: 22 years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.

Previous article
Edward Scissorhands Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open

Edward Scissorhands Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision &...

HD Report - 0
I Know What You Did Last Summer 4k SteelBook open

I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Now Available On...

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-digital-oct-7-2025

F1: The Movie, The Bad Guys 2, I Know What You...

HD Report - 0