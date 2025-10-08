Freakier Friday Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Coming Soon

Freakier Friday (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Disney’s Freakier Friday (2025) is now available for streaming or download in digital formats (Premiering 10/7/25). And, the movie will soon release in disc formats including a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo and single-disc DVD on November 11, 2025.

Bonus features include ten deleted scenes, three featurettes, and “Baby” music video with lyrics. The Blu-ray combo edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Freakier Friday (2025) in Digital is priced $24.99 (Rent) or $29.99 (Buy) on Prime Video. The Blu-ray combo edition is list priced $40.99 and the DVD $34.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

Deleted Scenes Trevor’s New Song Extended Dance Lesson Anna Cancels Wedding Pickleball Team Announcements Beta Girl Backs Up Lily Intensity Of The V’s Blake Doesn’t Like What She Hears Malibu Eric Reads Tess’s Books School Pickup

Featurettes: Making Things Freakier – More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles. Where Were You When… – Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic. Flashback Friday – This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel.

“Baby” Lyric Music Video – Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.

Logline: 22 years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.