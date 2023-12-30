HomeHardware4k Blu-ray playerLG's Best 4k Blu-ray Player (UBK90) With Dolby Vision, HDR10, Atmos On...
LG’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player (UBK90) With Dolby Vision, HDR10, Atmos On Sale

LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player Dolby Vision/HDR10/Atmos
LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player Dolby Vision/HDR10/Atmos

LG’s best 4k Blu-ray player (model UBK90) is on sale for only $228 on Amazon, that’s a 24% discount off the list price of $299! The UBK90 plays 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, streams in 4k from services such as Netflix and YouTube, supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats, and plays high-resolution audio in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and FLAC formats. 

The UBK90 features two HDMI outputs (1 for video, 1 for audio) and built-in WiFi. The UBK90 is a 16.9″ x 8.1″ unit (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that’s just shy of wider 19″ standard rack sizes. The LG UBK90 is a step up from the LG UBK90 4k Blu-ray player. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Product Features

  • 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc playback provides the ultimate in audio/video quality with a stunning 4K picture and state-of-the-art audio. Pop in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and prepare to be transported
  • 4K streaming content – this internet-ready LG device is capable of delivering an uncompromising Ultra HD 4K streaming experience. (Additional subscriptions services may be required)
  • High pressure audio playback – this UHD Blu-ray DVD player Supports high Resolution audio
  • HDR playback – this LG Blu-ray Disc player is HDR compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10. (HDR/Dolby Vision TV sold separately and required for Dolby Vision playback)
  • Blu-ray & DVD backward compatible – this LG UHD Blu-ray Disc player is backward compatible supporting both of these popular legacy standards
  • Included components: charger

Also Read: The Best 4k Blu-ray Players 2023

