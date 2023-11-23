Black Friday Deals On 4K/8K HDR TVs From Samsung (2023 Models)

Here are a few of the best deals we’ve found on Samsung 4k TVs for Black Friday. These selected TVs have been discounted by the highest percentage off the list price and will likely go up in price after the Black Friday week and weekend. Please note, prices could change after this article is published. All TVs include free shipping. Just click on the Amazon links for more details and to see other screen sizes under the same series.

Samsung 65″ Neo QLED 8K QN900C HDR Smart TV

Save 34% on this 65″ class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV. The model features Mini LED technology, Infinity Screen, Dolby Atmos support, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Alexa Built-in. The QN65QN900C (2023 Model) 8k TV has a list price of $4,997.99 | Price: $3,297.99 Buy on Amazon

Samsung 65″ QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR TV

Save 35%! The 65″ Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR TV features, Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, Gaming Hub, Smart TV, and built-in Alexa. The QN65Q70C (2023 Model) is on sale for $847.99 (List Price: $1,297.99) for Black Friday. Buy on Amazon

Samsung 75″ QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR TV

Save 29%! The Samsung 75″ Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR TV features Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, Gaming Hub, Smart TV apps, and Alexa Built-in. The Samsung QN75Q60C (2023 Model) is on sale for $997.99 (List Price: $1,397.99) for Black Friday. Buy on Amazon

Samsung 98″ QLED 4K Q80C HDR TV

Save 38% on the giant 98″ Samsung QLED 4K Q80C HDR TV features Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Q-Symphony 3.0, Gaming Hub, Smart TV and Alexa Built-in. The QN98Q80C (2023 Model) is on sale for $4,997.99 (List Price: $7,997.99). Buy on Amazon

