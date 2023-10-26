Sony’s Best Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar is On Sale for 29% Off List Price

Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-channel soundbar Buy on Amazon

Want to improve your home theater audio but don’t have room for surround sound speakers? Right now, Sony’s best soundbar, the HT-A7000, is on sale for 29% off the list price. The 7.1.2-channel model that supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats is on sale for $998 (List: $1,399) on Amazon with free shipping.

Boasting 500 watts of power, the HT-A7000 includes support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats and features Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to emulate surround sound.

The model supports 8k/HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough for 4k and 8k Dolby Vision/HDR TVs. And, video gameplay is enhanced with 4K/120 passthrough. The model also pairs with BRAVIA XR TVs4 to easily access to soundbar controls. Subwoofers are optional.

