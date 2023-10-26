HomeDealsSony's Best Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar is On Sale for 29% Off List...
Sony’s Best Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar is On Sale for 29% Off List Price

Want to improve your home theater audio but don’t have room for surround sound speakers? Right now, Sony’s best soundbar, the HT-A7000, is on sale for 29% off the list price. The 7.1.2-channel model that supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats is on sale for $998 (List: $1,399) on Amazon with free shipping.

Boasting 500 watts of power, the HT-A7000 includes support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats and features Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to emulate surround sound.

The model supports 8k/HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough for 4k and 8k Dolby Vision/HDR TVs. And, video gameplay is enhanced with 4K/120 passthrough. The model also pairs with BRAVIA XR TVs4 to easily access to soundbar controls. Subwoofers are optional.

Jump over to Amazon to see more details. Not in your budget? Check out more Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars in 2023.

