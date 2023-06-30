Deal Alert: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Collectible Edition Is Only $44.99 (List: $84.99)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collectible Edition is on sale for only $44.99 on Amazon. That’s a 46% discount off the list price of $84.99!

The trilogy (first released on Sept. 7, 2021) consists of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). The total run time of all three movies combined is 567 minutes.

On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

Bonus materials in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy include 6 Lenticular Cards, 3 Illustrated Art Cards, and 1 Print of the Anti-Life Equation. (Note: This edition does not include Digital Copies.)

