Get Into 4k Blu-ray With This $178 Sony Player

Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray player disc outHere’s a really good price on a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player if you’re looking to get started with playing 4k discs in your home theater. Amazon is selling the Sony UBP-X700M model for only $178! That’s $71.99 off the regular price of $24.99.

The Sony UBP-X700M plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs just like its more expensive sibling, the X800M2. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and high-resolution audio formats.

The only real difference between the X700M and X800M2 is the former does not have Bluetooth connectivity. That’s it! Oh, and it’s a smaller, 15″ width player rather than the 17″ rackmount-sized X800M2.

So, unless you really care about Bluetooth the Sony UBP-X700M is a great deal at $178 from Amazon. If not, check out the Sony X800M2 priced $298 on Amazon.

