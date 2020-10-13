Deal Alert: Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 50% Off

Here’s an even better deal on a pair of over-the-ear headphones. Amazon is selling the Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset for only $123! That’s a savings of $125 (50%) off the list price of $248! See the deal on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a headset with a built-in microphone for making phone calls, Amazon also has a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless model with a $25 Gift Card!





As an Amazon affiliate, HD Report earns a small commission from sales that help keep this website running. Thank you for your support!