Plex Launches Free Live TV Channels

Plex is now serving up over 80 channels of ad-supported live streaming TV in over 220 countries. Among the new live channels are Reuters, Yahoo Finance, IGN TV, Surf Now TV, Toon Goggles, KidDoodleTV, fubo Sports, Tastemade, and even The Bob Ross Channel.

In addition, Plex now allows parents create a kid-friendly lineup by removing any channels in managed users settings.

Other live channels include Comedy Dynamics, Edge Sport, Wipeout Xtra, ConTV, Holly Wire, Unidentified, Deal or No Deal, TB Toon Goggles, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, Game Show Central, The Film Detective, Wu Tang Collection, Revry, Retro Crush, Gravitas, Maverick Black Cinema, Electric Now, The Archive, and Made In Hollywood (MIH TV).

Plex boasts over 14,000 free movies, TV shows and other titles on-demand.

Plex is available on Apple TV, iOS mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android mobile, Android TV, and web desktop. Updates are coming soon for smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Source: Plex Blog