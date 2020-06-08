Lucio Fulci Horror Films releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Several of Italian director Lucio Fulci’s films have been restored from the original 35mm negatives after being digitally scanned in 4k/16-bit video resolution. The restored versions were previously released to new 1080p Blu-ray editions. Now, the films have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray format and presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR.

The first of the bunch, Zombie (1979), was released to 4k Blu-ray on May 26, 2020 from home media distributer Blue Underground. The House By The Cemetery (1981) and The New York Ripper (1982) will both follow the same format as Zombie, each with new 4k video presentations and upgraded audio in Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD 5.1 (English) as well as DTS-HD 1.0 (Italian, French, Spanish). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Spanish, and English for Italian.

The House By The Cemetery and The New York Ripper release to 4k Blu-ray on August 25, 2020. See full details below. Order from Amazon







The House By The Cemetery (1981)

Description

A young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is no ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody mayhem. Now, someone – or something – is alive in the basement, and home sweet home is about to become a horrific hell on earth.

Catriona MacColl (THE BEYOND), Paolo Malco (THE NEW YORK RIPPER), AniaPieroni (TENEBRE), Carlo De Mejo (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD), and Dagmar Lassander (HATCHET FOR THE HONEYMOON) star in this outrageous Italian shocker from The Godfather of Gore, Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE). Blue Underground s acclaimed restoration of THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is now presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, fully loaded with hours of Extras!

Special Features

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 Feature Presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray

Audio: English: Dolby Atmos; English: 5.1 DTS-HD; English: 1.0 DTS-HD; Italian: 1.0 DTS-HD

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, English for Italian Audio

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth , Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

, Author of Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Poster & Still Galleries

Meet the Boyles Interviews with Stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo Malco

and Children of the Night Interviews with Stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia Collatina

and Tales of Laura Gittleson Interview with Star Dagmar Lassander

My Time With Terror Interview with Star Carlo De Mejo

A Haunted House Story Interviews with Co-Writers DardanoSacchetti and Elisa Briganti

and To Build a Better Death Trap Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati , Special Make-Up Effects Artist Maurizio Trani , Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi , and Actor Giovanni De Nava

, Special Make-Up Effects Artist , Special Effects Artist , and Actor House Quake Interview with Co-Writer Giorgio Mariuzzo

Catriona MacColl Q&A

Calling Dr. Freudstein Interview with Stephen Thrower , Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

, Author of BONUS! Embossed Slipcover (First Pressing Only)





The New York Ripper (1982)

Description

A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of FOR YOUR EYES ONLY) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can t be stopped!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now Blue Underground s acclaimed restoration of THE NEW YORK RIPPER, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, gushing with hours of Extras!

Special Features

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 Feature Presentation and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Feature + Extras

Audio: English: Dolby Atmos; English: 5.1 DTS-HD; English: 1.0 DTS-HD; Italian: 1.0 DTS-HD; French: Dolby Digital 1.0; Spanish: Dolby Digital 1.0

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, English for Italian Audio

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth , Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

, Author of The Art Of Killing – Interview with Co-Writer DardanoSacchetti

Three Fingers Of Violence – Interview with Star Howard Ross

The Second Victim – Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti

The Broken Bottle Murder – Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

I m an Actress! – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

The Beauty Killer – Interview with Stephen Thrower , Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

, Author of Paint Me Blood Red – Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti

NYC Locations Then and Now

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

BONUS! Embossed Slipcover (First Pressing Only)





Zombie (1979)

Description

In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to DAWN OF THE DEAD. In England, it was known as ZOMBIE FLESH EATERS and banned as obscene. In America, it was called ZOMBIE and advertised with the depraved tag line ”WE ARE GOING TO EAT YOU!” Tisa Farrow (THE GRIM REAPER), Ian McCulloch (CONTAMINATION), Al Cliver (CANNIBALS), and Richard Johnson (THE HAUNTING) star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY) that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time!

Blue Underground’s critically acclaimed restoration of ZOMBIE, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is now presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, bursting at the seams with hours of Extras!

Special Features

* Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 Feature Presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray

* Audio: English: Dolby Atmos; English: 5.1 DTS-HD; English: 1.0 DTS-HD; Italian: 7.1 DTS-HD; Italian: 1.0 DTS-HD; French: Dolby Digital 1.0

* Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Swedish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Thai, English for Italian Audio

* Audio Commentary #1 with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

* Audio Commentary #2 with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater

* When The Earth Spits Out The Dead – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

* Zombie Wasteland Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson&Al Cliver, and Actor/Stuntman OttavianoDell’Acqua

* Flesh Eaters on Film Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis

* Deadtime Stories Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) DardanoSacchetti

* World of the Dead Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume Designer Walter Patriarca

* ZombiItaliano Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi&Maurizio Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi

* Notes on a Headstone Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi

* All in the Family Interview with Antonella Fulci

* Zombie Lover Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films

* Theatrical Trailers

* TV Spots

* Radio Spots

* Poster & Still Gallery

* Guillermo del Toro Intro

* BONUS! Embossed Slipcover (First Pressing Only)