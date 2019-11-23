Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series 15th Anniversary Blu-ray SteelBook

Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender will release to a 15th Anniversary SteelBook on February 18, 2020. The limited-edition Blu-ray features 1,462 minutes and all 62 episodes of the show that aired from 2005 to 2008.

With unique cover art (that’s different from the standard Blu-ray edition released last year), the inside case art of Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series features images of Water, Earth, Fire, Air.

The edition features plenty of extra bonus material from last year’s release such as making of Avatar featurettes, behind the scenes with cast and crew, audio commentaries, and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series SteelBook Limited Edition is available to order from Amazon.