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Troy (Theatrical & Director’s Cuts) Have Been Remastered In 4k UHD With Dolby Vision

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Troy 4k UHD BD Arrow Video
Troy (2004) 4k UHDx2/BD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy (2004) starring Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom is releasing in 4k for the first time on August 18, 2026 (August 17, 2026 in the UK). For this release, the original 35mm camera negatives were rescanned and the film digitally remastered.

In this 3-disc edition both the Theatrical Cut and Director’s Cut are presented on separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, along with a Blu-ray Disc of bonus features. Each remastered version of the film is presented in 4k (2016p) with Dolby Vision HDR.

The Limited Edition from Arrow Video features a collectible booklet and reversible slipcover. A bonus Blu-ray Disc includes an archive picture-in-picture commentary of the film, archival behind-the scenes featurettes, Easter egg, and more.

The Limited Edition of Troy 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is priced $39.16 (List: $49.95) from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In the UK, the Troy Limited Edition is priced £20.82 from Amazon UK. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Troy 4k UHD BD Arrow Video
Troy (2004) 4k UHDx2/BD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

UK Distribution Limited Edition

Troy 4k UHD BD Arrow Video UK
Troy (2004) 4k UHDx2/BD Limited Edition Amazon UK

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • Brand new 4K remasters of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films
  • Collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Priscilla Page and Laurie Maguire and an excerpt from the original production notes
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain

DISC 1: THEATRICAL CUT (4K ULTRA HD)

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Theatrical Cut
  • Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio plus stereo audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

DISC 2: DIRECTOR’S CUT (4K ULTRA HD)

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the Director’s Cut
  • Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio plus stereo audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Troy Revisited, an archival introduction by director Wolfgang Petersen

DISC 3: EXTRAS (BLU-RAY)

  • In Movie Experience, an archive picture-in-picture commentary of the film
  • Troy in Focus, a series of archival behind-the scenes featurettes
  • In the Thick of Battle, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette
  • From Ruins to Reality, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette
  • Troy: An Effects Odyssey, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette
  • Attacking Troy, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette
  • Gallery of the Gods, an archival introduction to the Greek Gods
  • Easter egg
  • Trailer
  • Image galleries

Description: FOR LOVE. FOR GLORY. FOR TROY. From director-producer Wolfgang Petersen (Poseidon, Das Boot) comes Troy, an epic tale of love, war and devastation. Adapted from Homer’s classic poem The Iliad, Troy demonstrates the undeniable gravitas and inevitability of Homer’s narrative even after millennia. When Helen of Sparta (Diane Kruger), though married, elopes with the Trojan prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) and flees to Troy, they’re followed by war of unimaginable proportions. Helen’s husband Menelaus (Brendan Gleeson) summons a united army of Greece led by the arrogant Agamemnon (Brian Cox) and driven forward by the bold and courageous Achilles (Brad Pitt). As the armies of Greece and Troy clash, so too do their greatest champions – Achilles and Hector (Eric Bana) in a conflict that brings devastation to both kingdoms. In this colossal epic, witness huge battlescapes, one-on-one duels worthy of a Colosseum and the fall of a once-great nation. Prepare to witness the gargantuan scale of this legendary fable in stunning 4K for the first time, courtesy of a brand new restoration. Experience this legendary saga of heroes, battles and tragedies, all in more glory than ever before.

Article updated. Original publish date July 3, 2026.

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