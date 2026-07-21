Harry Potter Films Releasing In 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Edition With Certificate Of Authenticity

The Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case edition is now up for pre-order on Amazon and includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity. The Amazon Exclusive Collectible Edition arrives on October 6, 2026.
Collectible SteelBook Library Case editions are long sought after given the limited first run and often sell out quickly. MSRP: $179.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Collectible Premiums
- Numbered Certificate of Authenticity
- 3D Lenticular Card
- Two Sticker Sheets
- 8 Travel Poster Postcards
- Two Vertical Art Cards on Foil
- Diagon Alley Mini Poster
- Hogwarts Castle Blueprint Poster
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) + Extended Edition on Blu-ray
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) + Extended Edition on Blu-ray
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)