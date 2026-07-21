Harry Potter Films Releasing In 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Edition With Certificate Of Authenticity

Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive

The Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case edition is now up for pre-order on Amazon and includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity. The Amazon Exclusive Collectible Edition arrives on October 6, 2026.

Collectible SteelBook Library Case editions are long sought after given the limited first run and often sell out quickly. MSRP: $179.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Collectible Premiums

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

3D Lenticular Card

Two Sticker Sheets

8 Travel Poster Postcards

Two Vertical Art Cards on Foil

Diagon Alley Mini Poster

Hogwarts Castle Blueprint Poster

Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive

Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection