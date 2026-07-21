Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayHarry Potter Films Releasing In 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Edition With Certificate...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Harry Potter Films Releasing In 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Edition With Certificate Of Authenticity

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Harry Potter 8-Film Steelbook Library Case Amazon Exclusive open
Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive

The Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case edition is now up for pre-order on Amazon and includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity. The Amazon Exclusive Collectible Edition arrives on October 6, 2026.

Collectible SteelBook Library Case editions are long sought after given the limited first run and often sell out quickly. MSRP: $179.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Collectible Premiums

  • Numbered Certificate of Authenticity
  • 3D Lenticular Card
  • Two Sticker Sheets 
  • 8 Travel Poster Postcards
  • Two Vertical Art Cards on Foil
  • Diagon Alley Mini Poster
  • Hogwarts Castle Blueprint Poster
Harry Potter 8-Film Steelbook Library Case Amazon Exclusive case
Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive
Harry Potter 8-Film Steelbook Library Case Amazon Exclusive case specs
Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) + Extended Edition on Blu-ray
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) + Extended Edition on Blu-ray
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Previous article
The Secret Agent Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD
Next article
Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD With Extended Director’s Cut
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu 4k UHD Beskar Collectors Edition open

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Is Now Up For Pre-order...

HD Report - 0
Gone With the Wind Collectors Edition with SteelBook open

Gone With the Wind Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This...

HD Report - 0
Frankenstein 4k UHD Criterion

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD...

HD Report - 0