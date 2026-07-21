Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayGuillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD With...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD With Extended Director’s Cut

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Frankenstein 4k UHD Criterion
Frankenstein (2025) 4k UHD/BD 4-disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-nominated Frankenstein (2025) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from The Criterion Collection on October 27, 2026.

Each multi-disc edition includes Frankenstein: The Reborn Cut, a new 158-minute extended director’s cut of the film, along with additional bonus materials. On 4k Blu-ray, Frankenstein (both cuts) is presented with Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Frankenstein is priced $59.95 (4-disc), $49.95 (2-disc), and $29.95 (3-disc). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 4K digital master of the theatrical version of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • 4K digital master of Frankenstein: The Reborn Cut, a new 158-minute extended director’s cut of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • Two 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the films and special features
  • New audio commentary on The Reborn Cut, featuring director Guillermo del Toro
  • The Anatomy Lesson: Director’s Cut, a new documentary on the making of the film
  • The Parlour, a collection of conversations on craft featuring del Toro; actors Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac; cinematographer Dan Laustsen; production designer Tamara Deverell; costume designer Kate Hawley; and creature designer Mike Hill
  • Q&As moderated by filmmaker Martin Scorsese and musician Patti Smith
  • Interview with composer Alexandre Desplat conducted by film-music scholar Jon Burlingame
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by scholar and author Christopher Frayling
Frankenstein 4k UHD Criterion
Frankenstein (2025) Blu-ray 2-disc Edition Buy on Amazon
Frankenstein 4k UHD Criterion
Frankenstein (2025) DVD 3-disc Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Harry Potter Films Releasing In 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Edition With Certificate Of Authenticity
Next article
Gone With the Wind Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Collector’s Edition With SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu 4k UHD Beskar Collectors Edition open

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Is Now Up For Pre-order...

HD Report - 0
Gone With the Wind Collectors Edition with SteelBook open

Gone With the Wind Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This...

HD Report - 0
Harry Potter 8-Film Steelbook Library Case Amazon Exclusive open

Harry Potter Films Releasing In 8-Film SteelBook Library Case Edition With...

HD Report - 0