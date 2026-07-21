Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD With Extended Director’s Cut

Frankenstein (2025) 4k UHD/BD 4-disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-nominated Frankenstein (2025) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from The Criterion Collection on October 27, 2026.

Each multi-disc edition includes Frankenstein: The Reborn Cut, a new 158-minute extended director’s cut of the film, along with additional bonus materials. On 4k Blu-ray, Frankenstein (both cuts) is presented with Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Frankenstein is priced $59.95 (4-disc), $49.95 (2-disc), and $29.95 (3-disc). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital master of the theatrical version of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

4K digital master of Frankenstein: The Reborn Cut, a new 158-minute extended director’s cut of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

Two 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the films and special features

New audio commentary on The Reborn Cut, featuring director Guillermo del Toro

The Anatomy Lesson: Director’s Cut, a new documentary on the making of the film

The Parlour, a collection of conversations on craft featuring del Toro; actors Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac; cinematographer Dan Laustsen; production designer Tamara Deverell; costume designer Kate Hawley; and creature designer Mike Hill

Q&As moderated by filmmaker Martin Scorsese and musician Patti Smith

Interview with composer Alexandre Desplat conducted by film-music scholar Jon Burlingame

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by scholar and author Christopher Frayling

Frankenstein (2025) Blu-ray 2-disc Edition Buy on Amazon