Star Trek: The Original Series Celebrates 60th Anniversary With New Blu-ray & DVD Editions

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon Exclusive

Star Trek: The Original Series is celebrating its 60th Anniversary with new Blu-ray and DVD releases from Paramount Home Media. The disc editions arrive on Sept. 8, 2026 and include a collectible Amazon Exclusive.

The Amazon Exclusive includes a limited-edition set of premium lobby cards with the anniversary logo reveal on the reverse, and an exclusive 4” Tiny Vinyl with original theme song and sound effects.

The 60th Anniversary is also celebrated with standard Blu-ray and DVD editions. Each box set includes all 79 episodes with enhanced visual effects, plus 9 hours of bonus features (7 hours on the DVD).

Star Trek: The Original Series 60th Anniversary is priced $139.99 (Exclusive Blu-ray), $104.99 (Blu-ray), and $83.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Blu-ray Collectible Giftset Edition Amazon Exclusive

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: The Original Series – 60th Anniversary DVD Box Set Buy on Amazon

Amazon Exclusive Description: Celebrate 60 years of Star Trek: The Original Series with a collector’s experience designed for true fans. Return to the adventures that started it all with the original crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise where a cultural phenomenon was born. This Amazon Exclusive Deluxe Giftset brings the nostalgia home with a limited-edition set of premium lobby cards featuring iconic scenes and rare behind-the-scenes moments complete with a stunning anniversary logo reveal. An exclusive 4” Tiny Vinyl* adds to the experience, playing the unforgettable theme from all three seasons along with classic sound effects that instantly transport you back. Limited and made for collectors, this is your chance to own a piece of Star Trek history. Pre-order now and boldly go where no fan has gone before.



