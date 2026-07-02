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Home4k Blu-rayObsession Is Now Available To Stream/Download, Pre-order On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD
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Obsession Is Now Available To Stream/Download, Pre-order On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD

HD Report
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Obsession (2026) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Universal Pictures’ Obsession (2026) is now available in digital (released June 30, 2026) and is up for pre-order on disc (releasing July 14, 2026). The disc editions include a 2-disc Collector’s Edition, which includes both 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

A single-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Obsession also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

To stream or download, Obsession is priced $19.99 (rent) or $24.99 (purchase) on digital platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube.

On disc, Obsession is priced $32.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $27.98 on Blu-ray, and $22.98 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • Obsession Unleashed: Go behind the scenes with in-depth interviews featuring Curry Barker and the cast
  • Feature Commentary with Director/Writer/Editor Curry Barker

4k Blu-ray

Obsession (2026) 4k UHD
Obsession (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Obsession (2026) Blu-ray
Obsession (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Obsession (2026) DVD
Obsession (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

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