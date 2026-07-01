When Will Project Hail Mary Be Streaming On Prime Video?

Project Hail Mary (2026) Watch on Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios has revealed Project Hail Mary will be available to Prime Video subscribers to stream or download on Friday, July 3, 2026. The film was previously released for rent or purchase on May 12, 2026.

Physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD are scheduled to release on August 11, 2026 from Alliance Entertainment. A 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook of Project Hail Mary has a release date of Oct. 13, 2026.

Bonus features include audio commentary by Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, “Earth’s Favorite Eridian” featurette, and five deleted scenes.

Project Hail Mary is list priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $49.99 (SteelBook), $31.99 (Blu-ray) and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k Blu-ray

Project Hail Mary (2026) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

3-Disc SteelBook

Project Hail Mary (2026) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Project Hail Mary (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DVD