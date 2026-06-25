The Best Deals On 4k & Blu-ray Movies During Prime Day [Updated]

[Updated June 25, 2026] Want to grab some cheap 4k Blu-rays for your home media collection? This year’s Prime Day is offering up to 63% off select titles during the four day sale that runs from June 23 through June 26, 2026.
Some of these titles are even multi-format editions, with Blu-ray, DVD, and/or Digital Copies. Also take a look at some Lionsgate SteelBooks on sale during Prime Day. Here are the best deals we found during day one:
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray (66% off) $23.99 Prime Deal
- Rome: The Complete Series Blu-ray (63% off) $20.49 Prime Deal
- Shin Godzilla 4k UHD/BD (60% off) $13.99 Prime Deal
- The Jet Li Collection 4k UHD
$53.49$103.69 Prime Deal
- Mr. Robot: The Complete Series Blu-ray (54% off) $29.99 Prime Deal
- Predator 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital (49% off) $27.99 Prime Deal
- The Matrix 4-Film Déjà vu Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray (47% off) $32.99 Prime Deal
- Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital (46% off) $53.66 Prime Deal
- Spider-Man Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital (45% off) $41.49 Prime Deal [Limited Time]
- Supergirl: The Complete Series (45% off) $49.99 Prime Deal
- One Battle After Another 4k UHD/Digital (44% off) $14.99 Prime Deal
- The Bourne Complete Collection 4k UHD/Digital (44% off) $22.31 Prime Deal
- Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital (41% off) $54.99) Prime Deal
- Friends: The Complete Collection 4k UHD
$63.49$94.44 Prime Deal
Some of the stock is limited and the deals may end at any time, so head over to the Movies & TV Show Prime Deals!
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