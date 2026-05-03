Gilmore Girls: The Series 30-disc Blu-ray set Buy on Amazon

Gilmore Girls: The Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on May 5, 2026. The 30-disc set from Warner Bros. includes all seven seasons and “Gilmore Girls: The Year in Life” in high definition.

Description: Description: In Stars Hollow, a charming, slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses, and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles, headstrong 32-y.o. Lorelai Gilmore carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeinated life for herself and her equally willful teen daughter Rory. When Rory’s attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth in Rory.

Gilmore Girls: The Series on Blu-ray Disc is list priced $134.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)