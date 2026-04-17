Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits Features Six Early Films Plus Various Cuts In 4k UHD

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits is a six movie limited edition from Arrow Video that releases on June 30, 2026. The 10-disc collection includes all films on 4k UHD Blu-ray, along with International and Hong Kong cuts of four of the titles also on 4k Blu-ray.
Bonus features also included on each of the discs such as featurettes, alternate/new scenes, outtakes, trailers, and more (see details below).
Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD Limited Edition is priced $190 (List: $219.95). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
LIMITED 10-DISC 4K UHD COLLECTION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restorations of each film from the original negatives by Arrow Films
- Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sam Hadley
- 160-page perfect bound book featuring an archive interview with Jackie by Craig D. Reid plus new writing by Thorsten Boose, Peter S. Bruce, Matt McAllister, Elaine Chung and Jialu Zhu
- Twenty-four lobby card reproductions
- Reversible poster with vintage poster artwork
DISC 1 – DRUNKEN MASTER II
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of three versions: the uncut 102-minute Hong Kong Cut , the 100-minute International Cut and the American Cut re-titled The Legend of Drunken Master (102 mins)
- Original lossless Cantonese, Mandarin and English mono audio for the Hong Kong Cut
- Original lossless English mono audio for the International Cut
- Original English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for The Legend of Drunken Master
- Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto
- Before the Breakout, a new featurette in which stuntman Wang Yao, academic Dr. Wayne Wong and critics David West and James Mudge look back at Jackie Chan’s earlier career
- Breakout! Part 1, a new featurette in which Wong, West, Mudge and stuntman Mars look back at the film
- Deadly When Drunken, a new interview with co-writer Yuen Kai-chi
- Tipsy Tribulations, an expanded interview with stuntman Mars
- Period Postures, a new interview with academic Dr. Lars Laamann on the historical context behind the film
- Drunken Defiance, a new appreciation of the film by martial arts cinema expert Ricky Baker
- Archive interview with Jackie Chan filmed for the American release in 2000
- Alternate Mandarin drinking scene (contains standard-definition inserts)
- Textless outtakes
- Chinese New Year messages recorded by Jackie for the Taiwanese and Malaysian openings
- Trailer gallery
- Image gallery
DISC 2 – RUMBLE IN THE BRONX (HONG KONG CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless Cantonese/English (sync-sound) stereo audio and English (export dub) mono audio
- Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto
- Breakout! Part 2, a new featurette in which stuntman Mars, stuntwoman Kathy Hubble, martial arts cinema expert Ricky Baker and critics David West and James Mudge look back at the film
- Rumble Recollections, an expanded interview with Hubble
- Alternate footage
- Textless outtakes
- Image gallery
DISC 3 – RUMBLE IN THE BRONX (INTERNATIONAL CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original English-dubbed lossless stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Electronic press kit interview with Jackie Chan
- Two scenes added for the network TV version with dubbing unique to this version
- US trailer and TV spots
DISC 4 – THUNDERBOLT
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the uncut 110-minute International Cut
- Original lossless Cantonese/English (sync-sound) stereo audio, English (export dub) stereo audio and English (US dub) DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- 97-minute Japanese Cut with lossless Cantonese/English sync-sound stereo audio (high-definition only)
- Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto
- Breakout! Part 3, a new featurette in which stuntman Mars, critics David West and James Mudge, and dubbing supervisor Paul Clay look back at the film
- A Thunderous Presence, an expanded interview with Clay on his collaborations with Jackie Chan
- Alternate English export credits
- Textless outtakes
- International trailer
- Japanese trailers
- Image gallery
DISC 5 – POLICE STORY 4: FIRST STRIKE (HONG KONG CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless Cantonese/English (sync-sound) stereo and Mandarin (dubbed) stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto
- Breakout! Part 4, a new featurette in which critics David West and James Mudge look back at the film
- Textless outtakes
- Image gallery
DISC 6 – POLICE STORY 4: FIRST STRIKE (INTERNATIONAL CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original English-dubbed lossless stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Striking Back, a new interview with martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng
- Scenes added for the US network TV version with dubbing unique to this version
- US trailer
DISC 7 – MR. NICE GUY (JAPANESE & HONG KONG CUTS)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio for both cuts
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new commentary by critic James Mudge
- Breakout! Part 5, a new featurette in which stuntman Mars and critics David West and James Mudge look back at the film
- Nice Thoughts, a new appreciation by martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng
- Alternate English credits
- Textless outtakes
- Original trailer
- Image gallery
DISC 8 – MR. NICE GUY (INTERNATIONAL CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- US trailer
DISC 9 – WHO AM I? (HONG KONG CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new commentary by critic James Mudge
- Breakout! Part 6, a new featurette in which critic James Mudge, actor Glory Simon and second unit cinematographer Ray Wong look back at the film
- From Drunk to Slam Dunk: Jackie Chan in the New Millennium, a new featurette in which Mudge, Simon, Wong, stuntwoman Kathy Hubble, stuntmen Wang Yao and Mars, critic David West and others look at Jackie’s career in the years since
- The Making of Who Am I?, a three-part archive behind-the-scenes featurette
- Alternate English credits
- Textless outtakes
- Original trailer
- Image gallery
DISC 10 – WHO AM I? (INTERNATIONAL CUT)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Who, When & Where, an expanded interview with Wong
- Jostling with Jackie, an expanded interview with Simon
- US trailer
Description: Finally together and restored in 4K for the first time, this collection of unparalleled martial arts madness chronicles Jackie Chan’s crossover to worldwide superstardom (just before Rush Hour made him a bonafide Hollywood icon), in which no bone in his body is left unbroken in his quest to leave you entertained!