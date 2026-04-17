Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits Features Six Early Films Plus Various Cuts In 4k UHD

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits is a six movie limited edition from Arrow Video that releases on June 30, 2026. The 10-disc collection includes all films on 4k UHD Blu-ray, along with International and Hong Kong cuts of four of the titles also on 4k Blu-ray.

Bonus features also included on each of the discs such as featurettes, alternate/new scenes, outtakes, trailers, and more (see details below).

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD Limited Edition is priced $190 (List: $219.95). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

LIMITED 10-DISC 4K UHD COLLECTION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restorations of each film from the original negatives by Arrow Films

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sam Hadley

160-page perfect bound book featuring an archive interview with Jackie by Craig D. Reid plus new writing by Thorsten Boose, Peter S. Bruce, Matt McAllister, Elaine Chung and Jialu Zhu

Twenty-four lobby card reproductions

Reversible poster with vintage poster artwork

DISC 1 – DRUNKEN MASTER II

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of three versions: the uncut 102-minute Hong Kong Cut , the 100-minute International Cut and the American Cut re-titled The Legend of Drunken Master (102 mins)

Original lossless Cantonese, Mandarin and English mono audio for the Hong Kong Cut

Original lossless English mono audio for the International Cut

Original English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for The Legend of Drunken Master

Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto

Before the Breakout, a new featurette in which stuntman Wang Yao, academic Dr. Wayne Wong and critics David West and James Mudge look back at Jackie Chan’s earlier career

Breakout! Part 1, a new featurette in which Wong, West, Mudge and stuntman Mars look back at the film

Deadly When Drunken, a new interview with co-writer Yuen Kai-chi

Tipsy Tribulations, an expanded interview with stuntman Mars

Period Postures, a new interview with academic Dr. Lars Laamann on the historical context behind the film

Drunken Defiance, a new appreciation of the film by martial arts cinema expert Ricky Baker

Archive interview with Jackie Chan filmed for the American release in 2000

Alternate Mandarin drinking scene (contains standard-definition inserts)

Textless outtakes

Chinese New Year messages recorded by Jackie for the Taiwanese and Malaysian openings

Trailer gallery

Image gallery

DISC 2 – RUMBLE IN THE BRONX (HONG KONG CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless Cantonese/English (sync-sound) stereo audio and English (export dub) mono audio

Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto

Breakout! Part 2, a new featurette in which stuntman Mars, stuntwoman Kathy Hubble, martial arts cinema expert Ricky Baker and critics David West and James Mudge look back at the film

Rumble Recollections, an expanded interview with Hubble

Alternate footage

Textless outtakes

Image gallery

DISC 3 – RUMBLE IN THE BRONX (INTERNATIONAL CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original English-dubbed lossless stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Electronic press kit interview with Jackie Chan

Two scenes added for the network TV version with dubbing unique to this version

US trailer and TV spots

DISC 4 – THUNDERBOLT

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the uncut 110-minute International Cut

Original lossless Cantonese/English (sync-sound) stereo audio, English (export dub) stereo audio and English (US dub) DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

97-minute Japanese Cut with lossless Cantonese/English sync-sound stereo audio (high-definition only)

Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto

Breakout! Part 3, a new featurette in which stuntman Mars, critics David West and James Mudge, and dubbing supervisor Paul Clay look back at the film

A Thunderous Presence, an expanded interview with Clay on his collaborations with Jackie Chan

Alternate English export credits

Textless outtakes

International trailer

Japanese trailers

Image gallery

DISC 5 – POLICE STORY 4: FIRST STRIKE (HONG KONG CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless Cantonese/English (sync-sound) stereo and Mandarin (dubbed) stereo audio

Optional English subtitles and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new commentary by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto

Breakout! Part 4, a new featurette in which critics David West and James Mudge look back at the film

Textless outtakes

Image gallery

DISC 6 – POLICE STORY 4: FIRST STRIKE (INTERNATIONAL CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original English-dubbed lossless stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Striking Back, a new interview with martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng

Scenes added for the US network TV version with dubbing unique to this version

US trailer

DISC 7 – MR. NICE GUY (JAPANESE & HONG KONG CUTS)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio for both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new commentary by critic James Mudge

Breakout! Part 5, a new featurette in which stuntman Mars and critics David West and James Mudge look back at the film

Nice Thoughts, a new appreciation by martial arts cinema expert Frank Djeng

Alternate English credits

Textless outtakes

Original trailer

Image gallery

DISC 8 – MR. NICE GUY (INTERNATIONAL CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

US trailer

DISC 9 – WHO AM I? (HONG KONG CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new commentary by critic James Mudge

Breakout! Part 6, a new featurette in which critic James Mudge, actor Glory Simon and second unit cinematographer Ray Wong look back at the film

From Drunk to Slam Dunk: Jackie Chan in the New Millennium, a new featurette in which Mudge, Simon, Wong, stuntwoman Kathy Hubble, stuntmen Wang Yao and Mars, critic David West and others look at Jackie’s career in the years since

The Making of Who Am I?, a three-part archive behind-the-scenes featurette

Alternate English credits

Textless outtakes

Original trailer

Image gallery

DISC 10 – WHO AM I? (INTERNATIONAL CUT)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless English DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Who, When & Where, an expanded interview with Wong

Jostling with Jackie, an expanded interview with Simon

US trailer

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Description: Finally together and restored in 4K for the first time, this collection of unparalleled martial arts madness chronicles Jackie Chan’s crossover to worldwide superstardom (just before Rush Hour made him a bonafide Hollywood icon), in which no bone in his body is left unbroken in his quest to leave you entertained!