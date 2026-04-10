The Conjuring Universe 9-Film Collection Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

The Conjuring Universe 9-Film Collection 9-disc Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon

The Conjuring Universe 9-Film Collection is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 19, 2026.

The 9-disc sets from Warner Bros. Entertainment include The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Conjuring: Last Rites as well as Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun and The Nun II.

On Blu-ray Disc, most of the ‘Conjuring’ movies feature Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, while the remaining include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The Conjuring Universe 9-Film Collection is priced $49.99 (Blu-ray) and $34.96 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

The Conjuring Universe 9-Film Collection 9-disc Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon