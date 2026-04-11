Wuthering Heights Release Dates & Details Streaming, 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

What are the release dates for Wuthering Heights on disc and streaming in digital?

Wuthering Heights will first premiere in digital formats for streaming or download on March 31, 2026. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on May 5, 2026.

Each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes a Digital Copy redeemable via Movies Anywhere partners.

Bonus Features

Commentary with Director Emerald Fennell

Threads of Desire

The Legacy of Love and Madness

Building a Fever Dream

Wuthering Heights (2025) is priced $19.96 on DVD, $24.95 on Blu-ray, $29.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, Wuthering Heights is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $24.99 (Purchase) on Prime Video.

Wuthering Heights (2026) Blu-ray

Buy on Amazon

Wuthering Heights (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Wuthering Heights (2026) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Summary: A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

Article updated. Original publish date Mar. 27, 2026.