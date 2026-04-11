Home4k Blu-rayWuthering Heights Release Dates & Details Streaming, 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD
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Wuthering Heights Release Dates & Details Streaming, 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

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Wuthering Heights (2025) 4k UHD
Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

What are the release dates for Wuthering Heights on disc and streaming in digital?

Wuthering Heights will first premiere in digital formats for streaming or download on March 31, 2026. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on May 5, 2026.

Each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes a Digital Copy redeemable via Movies Anywhere partners.

Bonus Features

  • Commentary with Director Emerald Fennell
  • Threads of Desire
  • The Legacy of Love and Madness
  • Building a Fever Dream

Wuthering Heights (2025) is priced $19.96 on DVD, $24.95 on Blu-ray, $29.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, Wuthering Heights is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $24.99 (Purchase) on Prime Video.

Wuthering Heights (2025) Blu-ray
Wuthering Heights (2026) Blu-ray
Buy on Amazon
Wuthering Heights (2025) DVD
Wuthering Heights (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon
Wuthering Heighs 2025 digital poster
Wuthering Heights (2026) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Summary: A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

Article updated. Original publish date Mar. 27, 2026.

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