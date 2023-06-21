Are There HDR10+ movies on Apple TV 4K?

Yes, there are! The newest Apple TV 4K introduced in November 2022 added support for HDR10+ which allows a dynamic processing of the color spec throughout the data stream, making it more comparable to Dolby Vision and therefore a huge improvement over HDR10.

We’ve started to see more and more movies indicating the HDR10+ spec on Apple TV, although it’s still just a fraction of the Dolby Vision and HDR10 movies offered (Dolby Vision is still found on more titles than HDR10 and HDR10+ combined).

Although we can’t be totally sure if Apple TV is only indicating Dolby Vision when a digital movie may be supporting both (often found on 4k Blu-rays such as 1917 and Alita: Battle Angel), we’re pretty sure Apple TV is serving up one or the other.

The small number of indicated HDR10+ titles on Apple TV is reflective of the limited number of 4k Ultra HD Blu-rays with HDR10+ (you can see a list here), but the spec seems to gaining more traction. Two movies that were earlier adopters of the spec are Robin Hood (2018) and We, the Marines, but neither of those titles indicates HDR10+ on Apple TV.

However, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Hate U Give, and Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead (as well as Hot Fuzz and The World’s End) were released in 2019 on 4k Blu-ray with HDR10+. And, sci-fi classic Alien is a notable film that offers HDR10+ on both 4k Blu-ray and Apple TV 4k. The 4k BDs don’t exactly coincide with what Apple TV+ offers, but give you an idea of what might be on Apple TV in HDR10+.

We haven’t seen any titles offered in HDR10+ on Amazon, Google Play, or Vudu yet. But it’s possible the services are just not labeling HDR10+.

Some movies that offer HDR10+ on Apple TV+ include:

Abominable

Alien

American Gangster

Bad Times at the El Royale

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Carlito’s Way

Hot Fuzz

Inglourious Basterds

Kid Who Would Be King

News of the World

Parasite

Shaun of the Dead

The Hate U Give

The World’s End

Widows

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday

