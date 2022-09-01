This Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player is only $147.99

Panasonic DP-UB150-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy on Amazon

The Panasonic DP-UB150-K 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player is a cost-effective option if you want to get started playing 4k Blu-ray discs on your 4k HDR TV. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range specs. However, Dolby Vision is not supported so you should only buy this player if you own a 4k HDR TV (like a Samsung) that does not support Dolby Vision. Most 4k Blu-rays include the HDR10 spec so you'll be able to get deeper color depth on an HDR TV. As far as audio, according to a Panasonic rep the player also supports Dolby Atmos & DTS:X playthrough (however we have not tested this). Of course, if you have a receiver that supports Atmos and DTS:X the audio won't feed through the 4k BD player anyway. And, 3D is also supported up to Full HD (1080p) resolution. The Panasonic DP-UB150-K has a list price of $199.99 and is on sale for $147.99