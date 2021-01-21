Home Movie & TV News Bond Film No Time To Die Delayed Again Until October, 2021
Bond Film No Time To Die Delayed Again Until October, 2021

No-Time-To-Die-James-Bond-Daniel-Craig-Movie-Still-1It’s becoming a regular thing now, James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back again, this time until Oct. 8, 2021.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere almost a year ago on April 8, 2020, but because of the coronavirus pandemic had been moved to Nov. 25 of last fall.

Then, as Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc, MGM and Co. pushed the film until April 2, 2021. That’s where it stayed for several months until today’s news. And, not only is Oct. 8, 2021 the new release date for “No Time To Die” in the United States, it’s also listed as the film’s debut in the UK, Canada, and all other international countries.

What’s happened since the original premiere date of “No Time Die?”

James Bond actor Sean Connery passed away at 60, former Bond girl Tanya Roberts (“A View to a Kill”) died at the age of 65, and we found out actress Lashana Lynch would be the next 007 (at least temporarily) in “No Time To Die.”

