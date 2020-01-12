HBO reveals premiere date for Westworld Season 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HBO has revealed the premiere date for Season 3 of Westworld. The first of eight episodes will air on Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In Season 3 we’ll see the return of Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton), and Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore).

New cast members include Vincent Cassel, Marshawn Lynch, Aaron Paul, and Lena Waithe among others.

Based on the book by Michael Crichton, Westworld was created for television by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.