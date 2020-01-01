What Devices Are Supported by Peacock?

Want to know what devices and platforms are supported by NBC’s Peacock? Here’s a list of software (web browsers), operating systems, streaming media players, mobile devices, TVs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more that are able to stream Peacock. Please see a list of shows and movies available on Peacock.

Web Browsers:

Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac)

Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac)

MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above)

Safari 12+ (Mac)

Mobile Devices:

Android: 6.0 or above

iOS: 11 or above

Connected TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices:

Android TV: Android 5.1

Apple TV: Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 11 or above

Chromecast: 2nd Generation or above

LG Smart TV: LG WebOS 3.5 or above

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 4 Pro

Vizio TV: SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2015 and newer)

Xbox One S & Xbox One X

Set Top Boxes:

Cox:

Contour Box with Voice Remote

Contour Stream Player

Xfinity:

XG1v1 (Arris)

XG1v3

XG1v4

XG2v2

XiD

Xi3

Xi5

Xi6

Flex

Are we missing any devices? Please let us know in the comments below or via Twitter.

Source: Peacock