What Devices Are Supported by Peacock?

Want to know what devices and platforms are supported by NBC’s Peacock? Here’s a list of software (web browsers), operating systems, streaming media players, mobile devices, TVs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more that are able to stream Peacock. Please see a list of shows and movies available on Peacock.
Web Browsers:
Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac)
Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac)
MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above)
Safari 12+ (Mac)
Mobile Devices:
Android: 6.0 or above
iOS: 11 or above
Connected TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices:
Android TV: Android 5.1
Apple TV: Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 11 or above
Chromecast: 2nd Generation or above
LG Smart TV: LG WebOS 3.5 or above
PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 4 Pro
Vizio TV: SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2015 and newer)
Xbox One S & Xbox One X
Set Top Boxes:
Cox:
Contour Box with Voice Remote
Contour Stream Player
Xfinity:
XG1v1 (Arris)
XG1v3
XG1v4
XG2v2
XiD
Xi3
Xi5
Xi6
Flex
Source: Peacock