Braveheart (1995) 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Editions

5-time Oscar-winner Braveheart (1995) was first released to 4k Blu-ray Disc on May 15, 2018. The 4k combo edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem Digital Copy.

In 2020, Braveheart was re-released on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate the film’s 25th Anniversary since its theatrical premiere in 1995.

On 4k Blu-ray (BD-100), Braveheart is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include audio commentary on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs. Other extras on the Blu-ray include Braveheart Timelines, Battlefields of the Scottish Rebellion, Braveheart: A Look Back, Smithfield: Medieval Killing Fields, Tales of William Wallace, and A Writer’s Journey.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Braveheart sells for $22.59 (List: $31.99)

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Braveheart also releases to a special Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of the film on June 16, 2020. The new 4k edition features new artwork on the cover, back and inside spread in a collectible hard-shell aluminum case. (See on Amazon)

Logline: Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England.

Description: Braveheart the movie, is Mel Gibson’s richly detailed, Best Picture Academy Award-winning saga of fierce combat, tender love and the will to risk it all for freedom. In an emotionally charged performance, Gibson is William Wallace, a bold Scotsman who uses the steel of his sword and the fire of his intellect to rally his countrymen to liberation from the English occupation of Scotland.