Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases In February, 2026

February is poised to be another great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases, including movies arriving on disc for the first time and classic titles that have been restored in 4k. A few 4k restorations we’re looking forward to include Ben-Hur (1959), All the President’s Men (1976), and Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic (1997).
New movie releases include Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Predator: Badlands, and Sisu: Road to Revenge, to name a few. Repackaged movies include Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection, Lawrence of Arabia in a 4-disc standard 4k edition, David Fincher’s Se7en, and Friday the 13th: Part 2 in a 45th Anniversary edition.
Finally, if you’re a collector, the Wicked: For Good Limited Edition Gift Set is dated for release on Feb. 3, 2026. See more titles below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, Lionsgate Limited, and others.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, February, 2026
Feb. 3, 2026
- 3:10 to Yuma (1957) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Friday the 13th (2009) Special Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981) 45th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset $229.99 Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
Feb. 10, 2026
- Dead Again (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Playtime (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Se7en (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Digital reissue Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Somewhere in Time (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Big Heat (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
Feb. 17, 2026
- A Beautiful Mind (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- All the President’s Men (1976) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- All the President’s Men (1976) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Ben-Hur (1959) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Ben-Hur (1959) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Dead Silence (2007) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Double Impact (1991) 4k UHD MVD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal (2025) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal (2025) NEW PRE-ORDER! Amazon
- Frontier Crucible (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Knock Off (1998) 4k UHD MVD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Predator: Badlands (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Ray (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Scream (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) 4k UHD/BD Cineverse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Small Soldiers (1998) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Trick ‘r Treat (2007) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Doors (1991) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Visitor (1979) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Wrath of Man (2021) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
Feb. 24, 2026
- At Close Range (1986) Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Excalibur (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Ilsa, The Tigress of Siberia (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Network (1976) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Prison on Fire I & II Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Port of Shadows (1938) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Retribution (1987) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Richard Pryor: Here and Now (1983) pending
- Tank Girl (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Terror Firmer (1999) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Ghost (1963) Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Great Silence (1968) Film Movement Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Phantom of the Opera (1998) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- True Romance (1993) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Westworld (1973) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER