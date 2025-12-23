Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases 4k, Blu-ray & Digital, Tuesday, Dec. 23
New Movie Releases 4k, Blu-ray & Digital, Tuesday, Dec. 23

Here’s what’s new on the slate this week for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital movie releases! Universal Pictures’ Bugonia arrives in all disc formats including a limited edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Black Phone 2 premieres on disc from Universal and is also available in a 4k SteelBook. In addition, the movie can be purchased in the Black Phone 2-Movie Collection with copies of the movies on 4k UHD, Blu-ray and Digital.

New on 4k Blu-ray, Japanese anime Perfect Blue (1997) has been packaged in a 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios. Cloud Atlas (2012) has been upgraded in 4k from Shout! Studios. And, The Long Walk releases in a standard 4k Blu-ray edition.

New in Digital this week, Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, 20th Century Studios’ Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, and A24’s Eternity all premiere earlier than disc formats. See more new movies below with links to purchase. Your support keeps this website running!

4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Dec. 23, 2025

Digital

  • Eternity (2025) A24 Prime Video NEW!
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) Universal Prime Video NEW!
  • Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (2025) 20th Century Prime Video NEW!

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

  • A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
  • Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue Tribeca Amazon NEW!
  • Black Phone 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • Bugonia (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon NEW!
  • Cloud Atlas (2012) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
  • Seclusion (2025) Lovinder Gill Amazon
  • Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Brain Hunter (2013) Bayview Amazon
  • We Are Still Here 10th Anniversary (2015) 10th Anniv. MPI Amazon NEW!
