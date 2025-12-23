New Movie Releases 4k, Blu-ray & Digital, Tuesday, Dec. 23

Here’s what’s new on the slate this week for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital movie releases! Universal Pictures’ Bugonia arrives in all disc formats including a limited edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Black Phone 2 premieres on disc from Universal and is also available in a 4k SteelBook. In addition, the movie can be purchased in the Black Phone 2-Movie Collection with copies of the movies on 4k UHD, Blu-ray and Digital.

New on 4k Blu-ray, Japanese anime Perfect Blue (1997) has been packaged in a 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios. Cloud Atlas (2012) has been upgraded in 4k from Shout! Studios. And, The Long Walk releases in a standard 4k Blu-ray edition.

New in Digital this week, Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, 20th Century Studios’ Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, and A24’s Eternity all premiere earlier than disc formats. See more new movies below with links to purchase. Your support keeps this website running!

4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Dec. 23, 2025

Digital

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Eternity (2025) A24 Prime Video NEW!

Universal Prime Video Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (2025) 20th Century Prime Video NEW!

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Bugonia (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

