How To Watch & Stream The 2025 World Series Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Games In 4k UHD

The 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers began on Friday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The series can be watched on FOX network or streamed on FOX One, Fox Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV.

While traditional broadcasts only offer HD (1080i or 720p), streaming services may offer 4k UHD through select apps and subscriptions. FOX Sports and FOX One stream 4k UHD with subscriptions.

Service Providers

FOX Network (via cable/satellite/local OTA) HD

FOX One (Free Trial) 4k UHD

FOX Sports (Free) 4k UHD

Fubo Subscription (Free Trial) 4k UHD

Sling TV (Sling Select or Sling Blue) 4k UHD

2025 World Series Schedule

Friday, Oct 24

Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers (4) @ Toronto Blue Jays (11) Final

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Saturday, Oct 25

Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (5) @ Toronto Blue Jays (1) Final

8:00 PM ET (FOX) (Fox Sports, O

Monday, Oct 27

Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct 28

Game 4

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct 29

Game 5*

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Friday, Oct 31

Game 6*

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Saturday, Nov 1

Game 7*

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

If necessary.

What is FOX One?

FOX One is a new streaming service that includes live and on-demand access to many FOX channels, such as the local FOX Network, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, and FOX Sports 1 and 2. It also includes other sports content like the Big Ten Network and FOX Deportes, plus a range of sports programming and some entertainment shows. For an additional cost, you can often bundle FOX One with other services like ESPN, FOX Nation, or B1G+

*Blackout restrictions may apply. Access requirements may vary by streaming service.