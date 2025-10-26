Home4k Blu-rayBlack Phone 2 Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital
Black Phone 2 Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital

Black Phone 2 digital poster
Black Phone 2 (2025) Digital Buy/Rent Prime Video

Black Phone 2 starring Ethan Hawke premiered in US theaters on October 17, 2025 and is up for pre-order on Digital, 4k Blu-ray, and a 2-Movie Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The 2-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. Release date, artwork, and details are pending for the disc editions.

Pre-orders

  • Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $37.49 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
  • Black Phone 2 (2025) Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
  • Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital $60.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k UHD/BD/Digital

Black Phone 2 4k UHD FPO
Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Black Phone 2-Movie Collection

Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD
Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

