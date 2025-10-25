How To Watch Or Stream the 2025 World Series Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

The 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers begins on Friday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The series can be watched on FOX network or streamed on FOX One, Fox Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV. See details below.
Service Providers
- FOX Network (via cable/satellite/local OTA)
- FOX Sports (Free)
- Fubo Subscription (Free Trial)
- Sling TV (Sling Select or Sling Blue)
2025 World Series Schedule
Friday, Oct 24
Game 1
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Saturday, Oct 25
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Monday, Oct 27
Game 3
Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Tuesday, Oct 28
Game 4
Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Wednesday, Oct 29
Game 5*
Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Friday, Oct 31
Game 6*
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Saturday, Nov 1
Game 7*
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays
8:00 PM ET (FOX)
- If necessary.
What is FOX One?
FOX One is a new streaming service that includes live and on-demand access to many FOX channels, such as the local FOX Network, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, and FOX Sports 1 and 2. It also includes other sports content like the Big Ten Network and FOX Deportes, plus a range of sports programming and some entertainment shows. For an additional cost, you can often bundle FOX One with other services like ESPN, FOX Nation, or B1G+
*Blackout restrictions may apply. Access requirements may vary by streaming service.