How To Watch Or Stream the 2025 World Series Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

The 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers begins on Friday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The series can be watched on FOX network or streamed on FOX One, Fox Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV. See details below.

Service Providers

FOX Network (via cable/satellite/local OTA)

FOX Sports (Free)

Fubo Subscription (Free Trial)

Sling TV (Sling Select or Sling Blue)

2025 World Series Schedule

Friday, Oct 24

Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Saturday, Oct 25

Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Monday, Oct 27

Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct 28

Game 4

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct 29

Game 5*

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Friday, Oct 31

Game 6*

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Saturday, Nov 1

Game 7*

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays

8:00 PM ET (FOX)

If necessary.

What is FOX One?

FOX One is a new streaming service that includes live and on-demand access to many FOX channels, such as the local FOX Network, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, and FOX Sports 1 and 2. It also includes other sports content like the Big Ten Network and FOX Deportes, plus a range of sports programming and some entertainment shows. For an additional cost, you can often bundle FOX One with other services like ESPN, FOX Nation, or B1G+

*Blackout restrictions may apply. Access requirements may vary by streaming service.