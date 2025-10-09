Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In A 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Director Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue “Pāfekuto Burū” (1997) is releasing in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory on Dec. 23, 2026. The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays includes a collectible 132-page book, 40″ x 30″ poster, and 10 art cards.
Bonus features on the discs include trailers, interviews, “Angel of Your Heart” Japanese and English recording sessions, 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures, TV spots, as well the original definition feature on the Blu-ray Disc.
The Perfect Blue Collector's Edition is list priced $99.99.
Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- Promotional Video Edited By Satoshi Kon
- Rex Logo Trailer
- Madhouse Logo Trailer
- GKIDS Trailer
- Shudder Trailer
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
- “Angel of Your Heart” Recording Session
- “Angel of Your Heart” English Version
- Interview With Satoshi Kon
- Interview With Junko Iwao
- Interview With Ruby Marlow
- Interview With Wendy Lee
- Interview With Bob Marks
- 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures
- Original Definition Feature
- Theatrical Trailers & TV Spots