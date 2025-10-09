Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In A 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Perfect Blue Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Director Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue “Pāfekuto Burū” (1997) is releasing in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory on Dec. 23, 2026. The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays includes a collectible 132-page book, 40″ x 30″ poster, and 10 art cards.

Bonus features on the discs include trailers, interviews, “Angel of Your Heart” Japanese and English recording sessions, 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures, TV spots, as well the original definition feature on the Blu-ray Disc.

The Perfect Blue Collector's Edition is list priced $99.99.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

Promotional Video Edited By Satoshi Kon

Rex Logo Trailer

Madhouse Logo Trailer

GKIDS Trailer

Shudder Trailer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

“Angel of Your Heart” Recording Session

“Angel of Your Heart” English Version

Interview With Satoshi Kon

Interview With Junko Iwao

Interview With Ruby Marlow

Interview With Wendy Lee

Interview With Bob Marks

3 Satoshi Kon Lectures

Original Definition Feature

Theatrical Trailers & TV Spots