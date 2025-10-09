Home4k Blu-rayPerfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In A 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In A 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector's Edition

Director Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue “Pāfekuto Burū” (1997) is releasing in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory on Dec. 23, 2026. The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays includes a collectible 132-page book, 40″ x 30″ poster, and 10 art cards.

Bonus features on the discs include trailers, interviews, “Angel of Your Heart” Japanese and English recording sessions, 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures, TV spots, as well the original definition feature on the Blu-ray Disc.

The Perfect Blue Collector’s Edition is list priced $99.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Guarantee)

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • Promotional Video Edited By Satoshi Kon
  • Rex Logo Trailer
  • Madhouse Logo Trailer
  • GKIDS Trailer
  • Shudder Trailer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • “Angel of Your Heart” Recording Session
  • “Angel of Your Heart” English Version
  • Interview With Satoshi Kon
  • Interview With Junko Iwao
  • Interview With Ruby Marlow
  • Interview With Wendy Lee
  • Interview With Bob Marks
  • 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures
  • Original Definition Feature
  • Theatrical Trailers & TV Spots
