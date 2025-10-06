Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) Is Releasing In 3-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook

Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is releasing in a 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures and Shout! Studios. The Amazon Exclusive arrives on Dec. 2, 2025 and features newly restored presentations of the unrated version of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is list priced $44.98. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray
DISC ONE (4K UHD – UNRATED CUT)
- NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT)
- NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder
- Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads
- Attack Of The Living Dead
- Raising The Dead
- Andy’s Lost Tape
- Special Report: Zombie Invasion
- Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary
- Drawing The Dead Featurette
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Hidden Easter Egg
DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT)
- HD Master From The 2K Digital Interpositive
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Take A Chance On Me – An Interview With Actor Ty Burrell
- Gunn For Hire – An Interview With Writer James Gunn
- Punk, Rock, & Zombie – An Interview With Actor Jake Weber
- Killing Time At The Mall: The Special Effects Of Dawn Of The Dead – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artists David Anderson And Heather Langenkamp Anderson
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
Logline: A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall.