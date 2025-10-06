Home4k Blu-rayLeaving Las Vegas Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision &...
Leaving Las Vegas Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Leaving Las Vegas 4k UHD 1995 Shout
Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Oscar winning drama Leaving Las Vegas (1995) has been restored in 4k! The single-disc (BD-100) edition from Shout! Studios presents the film in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos and is releasing on Dec. 16, 2025.

Features

  • NEW 4K Transfer Of The Original Super 16mm Camera Negative
  • Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
  • Audio: English Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Mike Figgis

Leaving Las Vegas on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $31.95 (List: $36.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

