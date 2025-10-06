Leaving Las Vegas Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Oscar winning drama Leaving Las Vegas (1995) has been restored in 4k! The single-disc (BD-100) edition from Shout! Studios presents the film in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos and is releasing on Dec. 16, 2025.

Features

NEW 4K Transfer Of The Original Super 16mm Camera Negative

4K Transfer Of The Original Super 16mm Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Mike Figgis

Leaving Las Vegas on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $31.95 (List: $36.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.