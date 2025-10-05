Scarface (1983) IconArt Ultimate Collector’s Edition Pushed Back Until November

Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series Amazon Exclusive

The Scarface “IconArt” Ultimate Collector’s Edition release date has been pushed back until November 11, 2025. Originally slated for October 7th, the numbered edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (limited to only 6,600 copies) is only available from Amazon.

The IconArt Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes an exclusive Scarface IconArt licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook disc case that houses the 4K Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy of Scarface (in 4k UHD where available).

Special Features

Scarface 35th Anniversary Reunion

The Scarface Phenomenom

The World of Tony Montana

The Ribirth

The Acting

The Creating

Deleted Scenes

Scarface: The TV Version

The Mking of Scarface: The Video Game

The Scarface “IconART” Ultimate Collector’s Edition is an Amazon Exclusive priced $74.99.

Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series Amazon Exclusive

Description: This Amazon Exclusive IconArt Giftset includes an exclusive Scarface licensed metal poster, Numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and an Exclusive Steelbook that houses the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Scarface.