Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Features 3 Movies & 6 Seasons Printed In Limited Copies

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection
Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Limited Copies! Amazon Exclusive

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment features all 3 films and 6 television seasons of the highly acclaimed TV show. The Limited Edition (only 2,850 copies printed!) comes with 24 Blu-ray Discs housed in a 52-page book, special commentary, sketches, bios, photos, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection is an Amazon Exclusive priced $144.99. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Ultimate Legacy Collection, releasing Nov. 11, coincides with the release Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Downton Abbey The Ultimate Legacy Collection
Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Limited Copies! Amazon Exclusive

Description: All 6 award-winning TV seasons and 3 sensational cinematic experiences are yours to treasure forever. Relive the sweeping drama and unforgettable adventures of the Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff, from the very beginning to the grandest of finales. Now you can cheer for your beloved characters and relive your favourite moments again and again. Long live Downton Abbey!

A Nightmare on Elm Street: 7-Film 4k Blu-ray/Digital Collection Is Now Available
