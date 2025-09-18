Universal Pictures’ Sub Thriller U-571 Has Been Upgraded To Native 4k

Universal Pictures’ U-571 (2000) has been upgraded to Native 4k and releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook and Standard UHD/BD/Digital edition on November 11, 2025.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, U-571 is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH on the 4k disc, and English SDH, French, and Spanish on the Blu-ray Disc.
U-571 (2000) is priced $29.99 (Standard Edition) and $34.99 (Limited Edition SteelBook) from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Director Jonathan Mostow
- Behind the Scenes
- Featurette: Construction of U-571
- Featurette: Capture of U-110
- Interview with Jonathan Mostow
- Interview with Matthew McConaughey
- Interview with Jon Bon Jovi
- Interview with Bill Paxton