Home4k Blu-rayCasino (1995) Celebrates 30 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Casino (1995) Celebrates 30 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Casino - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook
Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Casino (1995) will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Release date TBD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Casino is presented in 2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range via the HDR10 specification. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Casino includes previously-released bonus features such as deleted scenes, moments with Scorsese and cast members, U-Control, and other featurettes.

The Casino Limited Edition SteelBook is list-priced $34.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • Moments with Martin Scorsese, Sharon Stone, Nicholas Pileggi and More
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Vegas and the Mob
  • History Alive: True Crime Authors: Casino With Nicholas Pileggi (The History Channel)

Casino was nominated for one Oscar “Best Actress in a Leading Role Sharon Stone,” recognizing her performance as Ginger McKenna. But it could have been nominated for more Academy Awards, don’t you think? The film is ranked #143 on IMDB’s Top 250 by users. The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, James Woods, Don Rickles, Kevin Pollak, and Alan King among an incredible cast.

Previous article
The Naked Gun Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Naked Gun 2025 Blu-ray Digital

The Naked Gun Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
The Morning Show- Seasons 1 & 2 Blu-ray feature

Apple TV+ Original Series ‘The Morning Show’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-digital-sept-9-2025.jpg

Jurassic World Rebirth, John Wick Ballerina, Weapons, & More Movie Releases...

HD Report - 0