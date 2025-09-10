Casino (1995) Celebrates 30 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Casino (1995) will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Release date TBD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Casino is presented in 2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range via the HDR10 specification. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Casino includes previously-released bonus features such as deleted scenes, moments with Scorsese and cast members, U-Control, and other featurettes.

The Casino Limited Edition SteelBook is list-priced $34.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

Moments with Martin Scorsese, Sharon Stone, Nicholas Pileggi and More

Deleted Scenes

Vegas and the Mob

History Alive: True Crime Authors: Casino With Nicholas Pileggi (The History Channel)

Casino was nominated for one Oscar “Best Actress in a Leading Role Sharon Stone,” recognizing her performance as Ginger McKenna. But it could have been nominated for more Academy Awards, don’t you think? The film is ranked #143 on IMDB’s Top 250 by users. The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, James Woods, Don Rickles, Kevin Pollak, and Alan King among an incredible cast.