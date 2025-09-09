Apple TV+ Original Series ‘The Morning Show’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

The Morning Show: Seasons 1 & 2 8-disc set Buy on Amazon

Apple original series The Morning Show is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on November 11, 2025. The show joins other Apple originals Severance, See, and Truth Be Told that also made it to physical media.

The Blu-ray and DVD release of The Morning Show will include only the first two seasons that premiered in 2019 and 2021. Season 3 completed in 2023, and Season 4 is premiering on Sept. 17, 2025. We might expect distributor Fifth Season to release both Seasons 3 and 4 in a single edition. Or, a complete series when the series ends.

The Morning Show: Seasons 1 & 2 in an 8-disc Blu-ray set is priced $99.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)