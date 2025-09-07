Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases This Week On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital, Tues. Sept....
New Movie Releases This Week On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital, Tues. Sept. 6

Little House on the Prairie- The Complete Series Blu-ray
Elio Blu-ray case
Ice Road- Vengeance Blu-ray
Honey Dont digital poster
From the World of John Wick- Ballerina Blu-ray DVD Digital
Weapons digital poster
Jurassic World Rebirth 4k Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition case
Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray

Want to know what’s new in home media this week? Here are the hottest new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Let’s start with Universals Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth arriving in all disc format including a Limited Edition SteelBook. All existing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have also been compiled in the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on both 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Lionsgate’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also hits stores on physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook with lenticular slipcover. Disney’s Elio arrives in all disc formats including a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition.

On Blu-ray, Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 45-disc Blu-ray with all 200 episodes and special features. The Surfer (2025) starring Nicolas Cage releases from Lionsgate. And in digital, Weapons premieres early for rent or purchase from digital movie services.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 9, 2025

Digital

Weapons digital poster
Weapons (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Jurassic World Rebirth 4k Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition case
Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart
  • Clown in a Cornfield (2025) RLJ Amazon NEW!
  • Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Elio (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!
  • From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW!
  • High and Low (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital Amazon NEW
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Ouija (2014) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

From the World of John Wick- Ballerina Blu-ray DVD Digital
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
  • Clown in a Cornfield (2025) RLJ Amazon NEW!
  • Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Dark Winds Season 3 AMC Networks Amazon NEW!
  • Elio (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney Amazon NEW!
  • Elio (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!
  • From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Ice Road: Vengeance (2025) Vertical Amazon
  • Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • Ouija (2014) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Surfer (2025) Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Details, Extras & Release Date On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD
