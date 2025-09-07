New Movie Releases This Week On 4k, Blu-ray & Digital, Tues. Sept. 6

Want to know what’s new in home media this week? Here are the hottest new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Let’s start with Universals Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth arriving in all disc format including a Limited Edition SteelBook. All existing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have also been compiled in the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection on both 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Lionsgate’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also hits stores on physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook with lenticular slipcover. Disney’s Elio arrives in all disc formats including a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition.

On Blu-ray, Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 45-disc Blu-ray with all 200 episodes and special features. The Surfer (2025) starring Nicolas Cage releases from Lionsgate. And in digital, Weapons premieres early for rent or purchase from digital movie services.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 9, 2025

Digital

Weapons (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Clown in a Cornfield (2025) RLJ Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Elio (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive High and Low (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital Amazon NEW

4k UHD Digital Amazon Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Ouija (2014) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Dark Winds Season 3 AMC Networks Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon Ice Road: Vengeance (2025) Vertical Amazon

Vertical Amazon Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Little House On The Prairie: The Complete Series Amazon | Walmart NEW!

4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Surfer (2025) Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

