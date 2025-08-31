New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases, Sept. 2

Here’s what’s new on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital this week. Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman 5-Film Collection collects movies from (1978-1987) packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case. From Arrow Video, Lost in Space (1998) has been restored from the original negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, Warner Bros. Archive has compiled several themed disc editions on Blu-ray including a 50s Sci-Fi Collection, Errol Flynn-6 Film Collection, and Greta Garbo-4 Film Collection. In streaming news, the live action Lilo & Stitch (2025) premieres on Disney+. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 2, 2025

Digital

A Line of Fire (2025) Prime Video expected

Prime Video expected Lilo & Stitch (2025) Disney+ NEW!

4k Blu-ray

Lost In Space (1998) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Salvador (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Library Case (Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace) Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Library Case (Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace) Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive The Two Jakes (1990) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

50s Sci-Fi Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Blur: To the End (2024) Greenwich Amazon NEW!

Greenwich Amazon Errol Flynn-6 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Frankenstein’s Bloody Terror (1968) Kino Cult #35 Amazon NEW!

Kino Cult #35 Amazon Greta Garbo-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Queen Millennia: Complete TV Series 5-disc set Sentai Amazon NEW!

5-disc set Sentai Amazon Ringu (1998) Special Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Library Case (Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace) Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive Tarzan of the Apes (1918) New Restoration Film Masters Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Wistoria: Wand and Sword – Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.