Updated Wishlist of 4k Movie Upgrades

Every year we take a fresh look at what movies would be great to have upgraded in 4k resolution. The term “upgrade” can have several meanings, for example when a 2k digital master is “upscaled” to 4k (as in the case of Inglourious Basterds), but full restorations are generally preferred, as the original negatives can be scanned in higher resolution (4k or 8k) then remastered with HDR to expand the color depth. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks can also bring new life to older movies (released pre-Atmos), adding immersive effects and multi-channel audio distribution.

Many of the titles on our previous wishlists have been realized such as James Cameron’s Aliens, The Abyss and Titanic, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill diptych, Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, and Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, to name a few. Now, we’re still waiting on dozens of classics and turn-of-the-century titles to be upgraded to a higher quality to take advantage of the newest home theater technology.

On the hotlist is Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) that has striking visuals from cinematographer Janusz Kaminski whose other works includes Saving Private Ryan and Minority Report. Also from Spielberg, Minority Report (2002) starring Tom Cruise is not only a cinematic masterpiece, the music compositions from John Williams and Oscar-nominated sound editing would be great in Atmos.

From Director Stanley Kubrick, we’d love to see Eyes Wide Shut (1999) join other Kubrick titles such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket, and Barry Lyndon with 4k restorations. Robert Zemeckis’ Contact (1997) has long been on our list, with amazing visual effects and audio that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Sound.

Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York and Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood both starring Daniel Day-Lewis are high on the list of most-wanted 4k upgrades. And, Michael Mann’s The Last of the Mohicans (also starring Day-Lewis) is high on just about everyone’s list in home theater circles. See the list below and feel free to comment or message us on X if we’ve missed your favorite title.

Wishlist of Top Movies for 4k Upgrades