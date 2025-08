I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered in US theaters on July 18, 2025, and will be released soon for viewing on disc and digital. The film is up for pre-order in Digital 4k UHD for $24.99.

Physical media editions include a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook ($44.99), Blu-ray ($40.99), and DVD ($26.99). Release date and disc specs are pending.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Prime Video

Logline: A group of friends are terrorised by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past.