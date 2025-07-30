From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Details, Extra & Release Date On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate has detailed the physical media releases of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are dated for release on September 9, following an earlier home digital premiere on July 1, 2025.
The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a copy of the film on HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook edition features a lenticular slipcover (similar the Amazon Exclusive of John Wick: Chapter 4.
The movie will be released on July 1, 2025, to rent/purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. On HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p. The soundtrack for both the 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k formats is provided in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, French, Spanish, and English SDH subtitles for the main feature.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is priced $34.99 (Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.98 (DVD) on Amazon. The movie is also available in a Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook.
Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray)
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
- The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.
- Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.
- The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the film’s stunts, fight choreography, and innovative new weapons contributed to some of the most intense action sequences in the John Wick universe.
Limited Edition SteelBook
4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray Disc
Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
Bonus Features (Digital)
- The Making of Ballerina
- Killer Instinct: The Spinoff that Expands the Assassin World
- The Art of Action
- Building a Frozen Underworld (FandangoAtHome Exclusive)