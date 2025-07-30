Home4k Blu-rayFrom the World of John Wick: Ballerina Details, Extra & Release Date...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Details, Extra & Release Date On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
From the World of John Wick- Ballerina 4k Ultra HD Digital
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Lionsgate has detailed the physical media releases of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are dated for release on September 9, following an earlier home digital premiere on July 1, 2025.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a copy of the film on HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook edition features a lenticular slipcover (similar the Amazon Exclusive of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The movie will be released on July 1, 2025, to rent/purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. On HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p. The soundtrack for both the 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k formats is provided in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, French, Spanish, and English SDH subtitles for the main feature.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is priced $34.99 (Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.98 (DVD) on Amazon. The movie is also available in a Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook.

Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray)

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.
  • Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.
  • The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the film’s stunts, fight choreography, and innovative new weapons contributed to some of the most intense action sequences in the John Wick universe.

Limited Edition SteelBook

Ballerina From the World of John Wick 4k SteelBook
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook w/Lenticular Slipcover Amazon Exclusive
Ballerina From the World of John Wick 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook w/Lenticular Slipcover Amazon Exclusive

4k Blu-ray

From the World of John Wick- Ballerina 4k Ultra HD Digital
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

From the World of John Wick- Ballerina Blu-ray DVD Digital
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

Ballerina From the World of John Wick 4k UHD Walmart Exclusive
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
From the World of John Wick Ballerina digital poster
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Prime Video

Bonus Features (Digital)

  • The Making of Ballerina
  • Killer Instinct: The Spinoff that Expands the Assassin World
  • The Art of Action
  • Building a Frozen Underworld (FandangoAtHome Exclusive)
Previous article
Night of the Living Dead (1990) ‘Uncensored Version’ Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Night of the Living Dead 1990 4k SteelBook

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ‘Uncensored Version’ Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital

HD Report - 0
james bond sean connery single 4k Blu-ray grid

James Bond Sean Connery Movies Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Digital Single Editions

HD Report - 0
28 Years Later digital poster

28 Years Later Is Now Available To Buy/Rent In Digital 4k...

HD Report - 0