Lilo & Stitch (2025) Release Dates and Bonus Material On 4k, Blu-ray & Streaming Digital

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch premiered in theaters on May 23, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming/download on July 22, 2025.

Physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD are scheduled to arrive on August 26, 2025 from Disney/Buena Vista. The 2-disc 4k combo edition (available in limited SteelBook packaging) includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code.

The Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code. The combo edition is the only way to get a copy on DVD as we have not seen artwork for a separate DVD edition.

On 4k Blu-ray Lilo & Stitch is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include two deleted scenes, Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch, Drawn to Life, Bloopers, and six Scenes with Stitch.

Pre-orders are still pending for the physical media.

Special Features

Deleted Scenes: Nani Cleans Up My Name is Nani

‘Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana.

Drawn to Life – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast of crew of Lilo & Stitch.

Scenes with Stitch – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play. Escape To Earth Feeding Fish Hula Performance Stitch Gets Named Bath Time Watch This



Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook combo edition

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition

Description: Experience this funny and touching live-action reimagining of Disney’s animated classic. When a lonely girl named Lilo adopts Stitch, an alien “puppy,” Stitch helps to mend Lilo’s broken family — but not without wreaking hilarious havoc on the Hawaiian Islands.

Product Description: Bring home the chaos, charm, and cuteness with the must-have Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition. Featuring bold cover art with Stitch breaking through the cover, this collectible release includes custom artwork inside and out spotlighting heartfelt moments between Lilo and her mischievous best friend. With its crumpled-paper backdrop and playful design, it’s the perfect addition to any ‘ohana’s collection.

The original animated Lilo & Stitch (2002) feature film was recently released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.